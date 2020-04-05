Officials: Kentucky nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

LYON COUNTY, KY (WKRN) — A Judge Executive in Lyon County Kentucky told News 2 that one woman is dead after battling COVID-19 in a nursing home.

Officials said 97-year-old Jean Massamore died from COVID-19. She was a resident of the Rivers Bend Nursing Home in Eddyville.

Massamore went to the hospital on March 29. Another resident and two staff members also tested positive. The entire wing where Massamore lived has been tested and results are expected on Monday morning.

Governor Beshear addressed this nursing home facility in a press conference on Saturday.



The medical examiner and county coroner both confirmed Massamore’s cause of death.

