OFFICIALS: Hospitality industry faces large unemployment rate amid COVID-19

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The president of the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association told News 2 that the hospitality industry will likely face a large percentage of unemployment.
Officials say that downtown Nashville is seeing the hardest hit. He says occupancy is down 70-80 percent than what it usually is. They said in the next few weeks, about 75 percent of the 400,000 people in the hotel industry will be out of a job.
He says they are seeing a lot of cancellations from the wedding industry, but those events are currently being rescheduled for September. They said they hope to regain a sense of normalcy by June 1st within the hospitality industry.
You can find more information about a new study from The American Hotel and Lodging Association here.
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|2
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|3
|Cheatham
|5
|Chester
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|3
|Davidson
|183
|Dickson
|5
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|5
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|8
|Hardin
|1
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|4
|Knox
|15
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Maury
|6
|McMinn
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|6
|Perry
|1
|Putnam
|8
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|12
|Rutherford
|13
|Scott
|1
|Sevier
|2
|Shelby
|99
|Sullivan
|2
|Sumner
|34
|Tipton
|6
|Washington
|7
|Williamson
|64
|Wilson
|7
|Residents of other states/countries
|95
|Pending
|38
|Total Cases – as of (3/24/20)
|667
