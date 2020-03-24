Live Now
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
OFFICIALS: Hospitality industry faces large unemployment rate amid COVID-19

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The president of the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association told News 2 that the hospitality industry will likely face a large percentage of unemployment.

Officials say that downtown Nashville is seeing the hardest hit. He says occupancy is down 70-80 percent than what it usually is. They said in the next few weeks, about 75 percent of the 400,000 people in the hotel industry will be out of a job.

He says they are seeing a lot of cancellations from the wedding industry, but those events are currently being rescheduled for September. They said they hope to regain a sense of normalcy by June 1st within the hospitality industry.

You can find more information about a new study from The American Hotel and Lodging Association here.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount3
Bradley2
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham5
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson183
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette2
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene5
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton8
Hardin1
Houston1
Jefferson4
Knox15
Lincoln1
Loudon2
Marion1
Maury6
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Perry1
Putnam8
Roane1
Robertson12
Rutherford13
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby99
Sullivan 2
Sumner34
Tipton6
Washington7
Williamson64
Wilson 7
Residents of other states/countries95
Pending38
Total Casesas of (3/24/20)667

