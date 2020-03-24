OFFICIALS: Hospitality industry faces large unemployment rate amid COVID-19

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The president of the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association told News 2 that the hospitality industry will likely face a large percentage of unemployment.

Officials say that downtown Nashville is seeing the hardest hit. He says occupancy is down 70-80 percent than what it usually is. They said in the next few weeks, about 75 percent of the 400,000 people in the hotel industry will be out of a job.

He says they are seeing a lot of cancellations from the wedding industry, but those events are currently being rescheduled for September. They said they hope to regain a sense of normalcy by June 1st within the hospitality industry.

You can find more information about a new study from The American Hotel and Lodging Association here.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 3 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 5 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 183 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 5 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Hardin 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 4 Knox 15 Lincoln 1 Loudon 2 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Perry 1 Putnam 8 Roane 1 Robertson 12 Rutherford 13 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 99 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 7 Williamson 64 Wilson 7 Residents of other states/countries 95 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (3/24/20) 667

