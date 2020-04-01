Officials: Child under 5 from Chattanooga dies from COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department have confirmed a pediatric death from COVID-19 or novel coronavirus.

According to health officials, the child was under 5-years-old and had underlying health conditions. The child’s death is the first pediatric death from COVID-19 complications for Hamilton County and Chattanooga.

We are saddened to announce the first Hamilton County COVID-19-related pediatric death. The individual was under 5 years of age with underlying health conditions. #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/jIG5ur5YxP — ChattHamiltonHealth (@HamiltonHealth) April 1, 2020

Hamilton County currently has two deaths in the state totals. Sumner County still leads the state in total deaths with 7.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Davidson 4 Greene 1 Hamilton 2 Knox 1 Marion 1 Rutherford 1 Shelby 3 Sumner 7 Trousdale 1 Williamson 2 Non-TN resident 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/1/20) 24

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 4 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 28 Bradley 14 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 14 Davidson 423 DeKalb 5 Dickson 18 Dyer 3 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 7 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 15 Grundy 6 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 50 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 5 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 78 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 7 Marion 8 Marshall 1 Maury 17 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 27 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 31 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 35 Rutherford 86 Scott 3 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 9 Shelby 496 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 201 Tipton 22 Trousdale 5 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 21 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 148 Wilson 45 Residents of other states/countries 243 Pending 442 Total Cases – as of (4/1/20) 2,683

