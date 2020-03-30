Officials: Additional employees at Nashville International Airport test positive for COVID-19

Breaking News
Sources: Governor Bill Lee set to issue ‘shelter-in-place’ order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kym Gerlock, Nashville Airport Director of Communications said there are now two additional employees of Nashville International Airport who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes just hours after officials told News 2 that four TSA agents at Nashville International Airport test positive for COVID-19.

Gerlock said the additional employees are non-TSA. One was a food concessions worker and the other, an American Airlines employee.

Gerlock told News 2 that all tenants, airlines and employees of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority have been notified. Steps have been taken to limit access to those areas where the two individuals worked. They will also be sanitizing the areas.

