Breaking News
Additional Bellevue Kroger employee tests positive for COVID-19
1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Officials: 44 test positive for COVID-19 at Cookeville nursing home

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19 in Tennessee

WKRN

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County reports that 28 patients and 16 staff members at their facility in Cookeville have tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 44 people.

According to officials, 320 patients and staff in all have been tested so far this week and an estimated 95% of them experienced no symptoms.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford6
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount32
Bradley18
Campbell4
Cannon4
Carroll5
Cheatham11
Chester3
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee3
Cumberland16
Davidson 617
DeKalb5
Dickson20
Dyer5
Fayette14
Fentress1
Franklin8
Gibson6
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene16
Grundy8
Hamblen3
Hamilton61
Hardeman4
Hardin 2
Hawkins7
Haywood2
Henry4
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jackson2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox92
Lauderdale2
Lawrence2
Lewis2
Lincoln2
Loudon9
Macon5
Madison13
Marion13
Marshall2
Maury18
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe5
Montgomery37
Morgan1
Obion2
Overton2
Perry2
Polk1
Putnam37
Roane3
Robertson41
Rutherford113
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier10
Shelby570
Smith3
Sullivan 17
Sumner268
Tipton24
Trousdale6
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington20
Wayne2
Weakley1
White2
Williamson199
Wilson 62
Residents of other states/countries212
Pending103
Total Casesas of (4/2/20)2,845

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories