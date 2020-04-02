Officials: 44 test positive for COVID-19 at Cookeville nursing home

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County reports that 28 patients and 16 staff members at their facility in Cookeville have tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 44 people.

According to officials, 320 patients and staff in all have been tested so far this week and an estimated 95% of them experienced no symptoms.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 6 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 32 Bradley 18 Campbell 4 Cannon 4 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 3 Cumberland 16 Davidson 617 DeKalb 5 Dickson 20 Dyer 5 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 8 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 8 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 61 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 7 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jackson 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 92 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 9 Macon 5 Madison 13 Marion 13 Marshall 2 Maury 18 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 5 Montgomery 37 Morgan 1 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 2 Polk 1 Putnam 37 Roane 3 Robertson 41 Rutherford 113 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 10 Shelby 570 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 268 Tipton 24 Trousdale 6 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 20 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 199 Wilson 62 Residents of other states/countries 212 Pending 103 Total Cases – as of (4/2/20) 2,845

