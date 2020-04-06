Officials: 3 new deaths reported from Gallatin Rehabilitation Center

GALLATIN, Tenn. — Sumner Regional Medical Center officials confirmed with News 2 that three new deaths in the county were from patients at the Sumner County Rehabilitation and healing center.

Those patients were taken back to the reopened center after being evacuated two weeks ago. The center had dozens of cases at the end of March.

Kyle Brogdon of the Sumner Regional Medical Center confirmed the number of dead from the nursing home now stands at eight.

“I do think the facility was open premature,” Mayor Anthony Holt said.

The state health department tells News 2 a deep cleaning process, following CDC guidelines, was performed at the Gallatin facility on March 29. The state inspected the facility and decided to reopen on April 1.

Holt said his concern is growing for the patients at the center, but also for first responders transporting people back and forth.

“It still means that we burn through personal equipment, personal protective equipment. And we have the potential to expose our paramedics and others involved when we’re transporting those people back and forth rather than keeping them isolated,” Holt said.

Jennifer Beachboard’s mother was a patient at the facility and tested positive for COVID-19. While she’s now in the hospital, Beachboard does not want her to return to the Gallatin center.

“I’ve already been calling places and not a lot of places have beds right now, which is the problem. But no matter what I will fight, use my everything to not have her go back there. I’m not having her go back there,” Beachboard told News 2.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE