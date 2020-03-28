1  of  31
Patient dies, 23 others hospitalized after Gallatin nursing home evacuated

Coronavirus

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner Regional Medical Center officials said they are treating patients after patients had to be evacuated from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation.

Sumner Regional Medical Center officials posted an update to their Facebook page on Saturday with the following message:

We have accepted a total of 24 patients from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. 23 patients have been admitted and are currently in isolation at Sumner Regional Medical Center. One patient is now deceased.Our hearts are with the residents and their families and all of those mourning loved ones during this difficult time. We stand ready and will continue serving our patients and community through this crisis.

