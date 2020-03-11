Official: Cordell Hull Bldg. to remain open for now, monitoring COVID-19 situation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said there are currently no plans to change the schedule at the Cordell Hull Building amid coronavirus concerns, but that the situation will continue to be assessed and additional steps will be taken if needed.

Sexton said he has been in close contact with Governor Bill Lee and Lt. Governor Randy McNally as well as other state agencies to monitor the developments.

He addressed concerns in a statement to News 2 for those who are being cautious of the virus.

“We welcome anyone who wants to visit the Cordell Hull Building, and all committee meetings and floor sessions are also livestreamed, which gives the citizens of our state another way to keep up with the daily proceedings. Any member of the General Assembly who wishes to stay home certainly can,” said Rep. Sexton.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE