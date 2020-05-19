Official: 2 people at AT&T Building test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two people from the iconic AT&T building have self-reported diagnoses of COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine, according to a spokesperson with AT&T.

The location within the building, known by locals as the Batman building, is currently closed and will be thoroughly cleaned before it reopens. There are no other cases reported from the building at this time.

