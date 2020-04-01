Breaking News
Official: 2 Employees of Bellevue Kroger test positive for COVID-19
Kroger: 2 employees of Bellevue store test positive for COVID-19

Kroger_74285

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kroger spokesperson tells News 2 that two employees at the grocery chain’s Bellevue location on Highway 100 have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The employees in question have reportedly received medical care and have been quarantined. A third-party company was hired to clean and sanitize the store, and store employees have been contacted and provided support during this announcement.

Kroger released an official statement Tuesday evening stating that ‘aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures’ are in place at all of their stores.

We have been informed by health officials that two of our Nashville division associates at our Hwy 100 Bellevue location have tested positive for COVID-19.  Both associates are receiving medical care and have been quarantined. We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery.

Upon learning of the cases we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, and communicated with and supported our store team.  Out of an abundance of caution, we also hired a third-party company to clean and sanitize the store.  We have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.

Keeping our associates and communities safe is our number one priority.

