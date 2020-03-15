Official: 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with Metro Public Health announced a total number of 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Nashville/Davidson County, up four more cases in the past 24 hours.

Those who tested positive for the coronavirus range in age from 17-years-old to 73-years-old. One of the cases is currently hospitalized and the others are self-isolating at home and have mild/manageable symptoms.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

