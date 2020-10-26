October is now the deadliest month during the COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the country deals with its highest number of average cases since the beginning of the pandemic, here in Tennessee, October is now the deadliest month with 709 deaths surpassing September’s record of 700.

Those fighting COVID-19 daily see red when it comes to the pandemic in graphs from the state, in key reopening metrics, and in the county-by-county numbers.

Vanderbilt infectious disease doctor, David Aronoff, explains flattening the curve won’t happen if quarantine fatigue continues to take over.

“Unfortunately, you can pick a metric, and it’s getting worse. People are getting together, and the virus is finding ways to hop from person to person particularly when we let our guard down,” said Dr. Aronoff.

More than 3,000 new cases were reported, three separate days last week, with more than 3,500 new cases reported Sunday. Available ICU beds have decreased across the state with only 13% available in Nashville.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dr. Robert Mildenhall has cared for COVID-19 patients at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

“I definitely feel like if people could see how sick you can get from this illness, it might change a perspective,” said Dr. Mildenhall.

Dr. Mildenhall and his team are now attempting to prepare for the unknown as the county moves into flu season.

“We haven’t seen what happens when these two viruses interact with one another on the human body, and it’s a scary thing to anticipate. For the most part,” Mildenhall explained, “When you have two infections that are happening on the human body, it’s not a happy ending or a good result.”

Doctors reiterate that the power to slow the spread lies with the community.

“We have to do some things without thinking about it,” said Aronoff. “We have to wear our masks when we’re out in public and put them on like we would our seatbelt.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,163 Tennesseans have died.

