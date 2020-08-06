NYC launches checkpoints for travelers from Tennessee, 34 other states; requires two week quarantine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re planning a trip to New York City anytime soon, you should probably plan to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. That’s because New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio is putting checkpoints at key entry points to the island to help contain COVID-19.

According to a press release from Mayor De Blasio’s office, travelers from 35 states with high transmission rates of coronavirus, including Tennessee, will be required to complete a New York State Department of Health ‘traveler form’ and quarantine for 14 days.

At Nashville International Airport, News 2 found some airline passengers traveling to and from the LaGuardia airport near NYC.

Jorge Almengor flew to Music City on Wednesday to visit friends and family. He knows he’ll have to stay home once he gets back to his Manhattan apartment.

“Yeah, I do have to quarantine for two weeks since I’m visiting an area with high cases,” said Almengor. “I work remotely and there’s a lot of services like delivery for groceries and stuff that I’m very lucky to have available to me.”

But northeastern native Lissette Castro hadn’t heard about the new checkpoints.

“I like, wasn’t even aware,” said Castro. “If I have to quarantine, I guess that’s what I’m gonna have to do.”

Other travelers say the checkpoints will prevent them from vacationing in New York until COVID-19 is under control.

“Like, there’s no reason to go there and be quarantined for week or two weeks. It’s definitely a negative impact on tourism,” said Todd Polifka who was traveling to Florida.

According to Mayor De Blasio’s office, failure to quarantine after traveling from one of the 35 states (listed below) is a violation of New York state law and could result in a $10,000 fine. Plus, if you refuse to fill out one of those ‘travel forms,’ you are subject to a $2,000 fine.

The travel advisory list as of August 5, 2020 includes:

Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Florida Georgia Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Mexico Nevada Ohio Oklahoma Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Washington Wisconsin

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

