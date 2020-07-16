NY, NJ, CT travel restrictions keep Nashvillians from visiting family, friends

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Tennesseans in hopes of making a trip to New York will have to endure yet another barrier to make it across state lines.

Tuesday, the state’s governor instituted a health form for all travelers into New York to fill out upon entry into the state. That’s in addition to a 14-day quarantine.

“I’m a publicist,” said Laina Brown, who is from New York City. “So, I would be back and forth to New York several times by now…. probably would have been to New York 5 or 6 times.”

Twenty-two states, including Tennessee have to follow suit. New Jersey and Connecticut also have quarantine mandates, but do not require paperwork.

“Everyone I know back home has somebody who’s been deathly ill or actually passed away,” said Jason Luntz, who is from Roselle, New Jersey but currently lives in west Nashville. “So, the numbers there are really bad so we have to respect what their governors are doing to try to control it.”

The protocol carries a $2,000 fine, if a traveler does not fill out the proper health form. If you violate the quarantine order, you could face a $10,000 penalty.

“I understand it,” said Brown. “New York did the work. They did the hard work. I have a lot of friends in New York. My mother’s in NY — she has not been out of her house except for once in the last 4 months. So, I get it.”

The measure also applies to those entering the state by car, bus and train.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE