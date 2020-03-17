Number of COVID-19 cases within Davidson County rises to 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the Metro Public Health Department announced Tuesday the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Davidson County has risen to 31.

This is an increase in six cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Metro Public Health Department. The age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11-73 years old. Two of the patients are hospitalized and all others are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

There are now 58 confirmed cases within the state of Tennessee.

County # of Case Campbell 1 Davidson 31 Hamilton 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 1 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 2 Sullivan 1 Williamson 18 Total Cases – as of (3/17/20) 58

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE