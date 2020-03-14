Number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County rises to 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department officials announced Saturday the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County has risen to 13.

This is an increase in three cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department reported the age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11-50 years old. All cases are self-isolating at home with mild and manageable symptoms.

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

