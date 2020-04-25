Norway extends ban on large events to Sept. 1

A man holds a mobile phone showing Norway’s National Institute of Public Health new mobile app infection stop for infection tracking, in Oslo, Norway, Friday April 17, 2020. The app is intended to help authorities with infection detection, but can also be used for an alert if the user has been close to someone confirmed infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix via AP)

OSLO, Norway — Norway is extending the ban on all events with more than 500 participants until Sept. 1

Norwegian Culture Minister Abid Raja said during a press conference Saturday “there is now a ban on major sporting events, festivals and concerts until 15 June. That ban is now extended until September 1.”

He says the decision wasn’t easy for the Norwegian government to make but stressed “we cannot have big events (in Norway) that can contribute to more infections that will affect life and health.”

Norway has reported 201 coronavirus deaths and 7,493 confirmed cases.

