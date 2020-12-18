NorthCrest Medical Center cancels all elective surgeries as hospital overflows with COVID-19 patients

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – NorthCrest Medical Center is Robertson County is overflowing with COVID-19 patients, prompting the hospital to make changes.

According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the CEO of NorthCrest says the hospital is treating 27 positive COVID-19 patients, going from six to 11 patients in the ICU and eight patients are on ventilators.

The hospital has also doubled the number of COVID-19 patients they’ve been treating over the past 24 hours.

With the overflow of patients, Robertson County has activated what they call a “disaster status” at NorthCrest Medical Center.

As a result, NorthCrest Medical Center has canceled all elective surgeries.

According to Smokey Barn News, Robertson County’s running average of COVID-19 cases has been climbing in recent days, averaging about 108 new cases per day.

