North Nashville nurse volunteers to help test for COVID-19 despite not having home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shakeya Bean volunteered to work at the Nissan Stadium testing center. “In a heartbeat, I’d turn around and do it again, definitely,” Bean said.

Bean wasn’t paralyzed by the fear or uncertainty of COVID-19. She’s already overcome the unthinkable. “When the tornado hit Nashville, it actually hit my home.”

Her North Nashville neighborhood was destroyed.

“All of a sudden we feel the house shake, we hear the trees snapping, we run to the bathroom. We look out the window and it’s complete mayhem,” Bean recalled.

Her commitment to patients never wavered even when forced to live in a hotel room. “I take it very seriously. I love helping people.”

Her oath to serve and do no harm has never meant more. She says this is a reminder of why she wanted to become a nurse. Her job is far from easy, and she faces tough questions daily

“I’ve had people say ‘Am I gonna die?'”

Bean responds with the selfless compassion strangers recently showed her. “I’ve lived here all my life. And, I love it. After the tornado seeing this…we’ve had people donating masks to us, bringing us lunch.”

Smalls acts of kindness have proven to Bean her hometown will also weather this storm.

“We’ll beat this, we’re Tennessee strong!”

