North Nashville church offers free program to help working parents with virtual learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As parents wait for Metro School to announce new plans for getting children back in the classroom, some are struggling with the back and forth of being in-person and remote.

“Since August the 4th, we have been doing virtual schooling here at the church,” said Bishop Marcus Campbell, Sr. Pastor of The Church at Mt. Carmel.

For months, the church has been opening its doors Monday through Friday, hosting 50-80 students in a classroom created to meet the demand. The idea was created after Bishop Campbell says a mother approached him worried she would lose her job if she chose to stay home with her son.

“For essential workers, parents who got to go to work, who can’t stay at home to do schoolwork with the kids virtually, we are just trying to provide a place for them to come so their parents can make money,” explained Bishop Campbell.

It’s not just a place for students to sit and do their work, volunteers filter in and out, helping students to give them one on one attention.

Bishop Campbell explains “even some that might be off, and try to help their kids, they are having trouble trying to help them virtually on the computer because they struggle too with it.”

They also take pictures to celebrate individual milestones and high grades. Students are able to bring their computers and assignments to the center, and are given breakfast, lunch, and a snack.

“We have committed ourselves to be here for the community, especially these kids because they are our today, not just our future, but our today, and I feel good about it,” said Bishop Campbell.

The center is able to provide meals to the students through donations given to the church. A GoFundMe has been created to help with costs. Bishop Campbell says he is grateful for the community’s support, noting classroom desks that were donated by Ensworth School.

Campbell says if Metro Schools decide to transition back to in-person class, the program will remain for those parents who prefer virtual learning.