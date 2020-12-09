No public concert or music note drop on New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19 restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration will look different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For the first time in the event’s 12-year history, the New Year’s Eve Show will be limited to a televised broadcast and livestream to be watched from home; there will be no public concert, Music Note Drop or spectators this year.

The televised celebration will feature indie rock band Moon Taxi and trio The Shindellas. Moon Taxi, a Nashville-based band, will play for 40 minutes just before midnight. The Shindellas will perform a 20-minute set earlier in the show.

“Music City has consistently hosted hundreds of thousands of spectators to ring in the New Year, and while we are sad to ask the crowds to stay home, we are ecstatic about the opportunity to say goodbye to 2020,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “We hope everyone will tune in to enjoy the live music and the start of 2021. You can expect us to be back next year with the biggest show ever. We have some making up to do.”

Last year, Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration brought in a record attendance of over 200,000 people and generated a record $26.2 million in direct visitor spending with the note drop and free concert at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.