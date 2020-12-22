‘No family gatherings for Christmas’ recommended, but not enforced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a phone conference with media from across the state, Governor Bill Lee pushed an initiative – no family gatherings larger than 10.

“Very strong encouragement for people to limit Christmas parties or New Years parties or New Years dinners or holiday time together by staying with their immediate family members inside their home,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

The message comes after Tennessee was declared the worst state in country for the spread of COVID-19. Governor Lee says he’s making a public plea that will not be officially enforced.

“We’re not about to mandate what people do in their private homes,” Gov. Lee said. “I wanted people to understand that we are in a very serious situation. Those who have pandemic fatigue and are tired of hearing the messages don’t look at the case count every day anymore, and are out there living their lives and moving forward, and have become tired of the messaging.”

According to Metro Public Health, 33 percent of the new cases over the last week were due to household spread. Twenty-nine percent were workplace related.

“We have to remember that much of the transmission that’s occurring and keeping this pandemic alive is what we refer to as silent transmission,” Dr. David Aronoff, Director of the Division of Infectious Disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “It’s the virus moving from somebody who has no symptoms at all, does not know that they are infected and ends up passing it to somebody near them through their breath.”

Dr. Aronoff says the key to warding off another post-holiday surge is wearing masks and staying socially distant.

“The virus takes advantage of people getting close together,” said Dr. Aronoff. “It doesn’t matter why — a graduation, wedding, funeral, a religious holiday, going to church or going to the mall. If people are near each other — particularly people who don’t live together — that increases the risk that transmission will occur.”

This year, Dr. Aronoff says the greatest gift you can give is the gift of staying away from one another.