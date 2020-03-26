No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County; 33 people tested at Unity hospital



MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Unity Medical Center in Coffee County has received results for nearly one-third of the tests performed for the novel coronavirus and all have been negative, the hospital reported Wednesday.

Unity Medical Center said Wednesday afternoon it tested 33 patients for COVID-19 and ten results had been returned. There were no positive cases, the hospital added.

“Labs are behind 7-12 days in reporting results,” a Unity spokesperson said. “Although they are working to catch up, it’s a difficult task.”

The hospital explained the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health established criteria that must be met before Unity can test a patient for COVID-19:

Symptoms: Fever, coughing and/or difficulty breathing

Priority 1: Symptomatic hospitalized patients, symptomatic healthcare workers

Priority 2: Symptomatic patients in long-term care facilities, symptomatic patients 65 years of age or older, symptomatic patients with underlying conditions, symptomatic first responders

Priority 3: Symptomatic critical infrastructure workers, symptomatic individuals who do not meet the other categories, health care workers and first responders, individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

If you believe you or a family member needs to be tested, Unity urges you to call your primary care provider or the hospital at 931-450-1730.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Bradley 3 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 188 DeKalb 1 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 7 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 15 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 3 Jefferson 4 Knox 20 Lewis 1 Lincoln 1 Loudon 3 Madison 2 Marion 1 Maury 7 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 9 Roane 1 Robertson 15 Rutherford 19 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 117 Sullivan 2 Sumner 36 Tipton 6 Washington 7 White 1 Williamson 66 Wilson 10 Residents of other states/countries 100 Pending 81 Total Cases – as of (3/25/20) 784

