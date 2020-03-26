No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County; 33 people tested at Unity hospital

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Unity Medical Center in Coffee County has received results for nearly one-third of the tests performed for the novel coronavirus and all have been negative, the hospital reported Wednesday.
Unity Medical Center said Wednesday afternoon it tested 33 patients for COVID-19 and ten results had been returned. There were no positive cases, the hospital added.
“Labs are behind 7-12 days in reporting results,” a Unity spokesperson said. “Although they are working to catch up, it’s a difficult task.”
The hospital explained the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health established criteria that must be met before Unity can test a patient for COVID-19:
Symptoms: Fever, coughing and/or difficulty breathing
Priority 1: Symptomatic hospitalized patients, symptomatic healthcare workers
Priority 2: Symptomatic patients in long-term care facilities, symptomatic patients 65 years of age or older, symptomatic patients with underlying conditions, symptomatic first responders
Priority 3: Symptomatic critical infrastructure workers, symptomatic individuals who do not meet the other categories, health care workers and first responders, individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
If you believe you or a family member needs to be tested, Unity urges you to call your primary care provider or the hospital at 931-450-1730.
Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|3
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|3
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|3
|Cheatham
|7
|Chester
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|3
|Davidson
|188
|DeKalb
|1
|Dickson
|5
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|3
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|7
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|15
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|1
|Houston
|3
|Jefferson
|4
|Knox
|20
|Lewis
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|3
|Madison
|2
|Marion
|1
|Maury
|7
|McMinn
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|6
|Overton
|1
|Perry
|1
|Putnam
|9
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|15
|Rutherford
|19
|Scott
|1
|Sevier
|2
|Shelby
|117
|Sullivan
|2
|Sumner
|36
|Tipton
|6
|Washington
|7
|White
|1
|Williamson
|66
|Wilson
|10
|Residents of other states/countries
|100
|Pending
|81
|Total Cases – as of (3/25/20)
|784
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: