No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County; 33 people tested at Unity hospital

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Unity Medical Center in Coffee County has received results for nearly one-third of the tests performed for the novel coronavirus and all have been negative, the hospital reported Wednesday.

Unity Medical Center said Wednesday afternoon it tested 33 patients for COVID-19 and ten results had been returned. There were no positive cases, the hospital added.

“Labs are behind 7-12 days in reporting results,” a Unity spokesperson said. “Although they are working to catch up, it’s a difficult task.”

The hospital explained the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health established criteria that must be met before Unity can test a patient for COVID-19:

Symptoms: Fever, coughing and/or difficulty breathing

Priority 1: Symptomatic hospitalized patients, symptomatic healthcare workers

Priority 2: Symptomatic patients in long-term care facilities, symptomatic patients 65 years of age or older, symptomatic patients with underlying conditions, symptomatic first responders

Priority 3: Symptomatic critical infrastructure workers, symptomatic individuals who do not meet the other categories, health care workers and first responders, individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

If you believe you or a family member needs to be tested, Unity urges you to call your primary care provider or the hospital at 931-450-1730.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount3
Bradley3
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson 188
DeKalb1
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette3
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene7
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton15
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston3
Jefferson4
Knox20
Lewis1
Lincoln1
Loudon3
Madison2
Marion1
Maury7
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam9
Roane1
Robertson15
Rutherford19
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby117
Sullivan 2
Sumner36
Tipton6
Washington7
White1
Williamson66
Wilson 10
Residents of other states/countries100
Pending81
Total Casesas of (3/25/20)784

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
