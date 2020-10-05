No additional Titans players, staffers test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time in a week, no additional players or staffers with the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL revealed Monday morning.

A total of 18 people within the Titans organization had received positive results over the last seven days, including nine players and nine staffers.

ESPN reports the Titans must have consecutive days with zero additional cases, so if there are no positive cases again Tuesday, the Titans faciliy would potentially reopen Wednesday.

The NFL made the decision last week to postpone the Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until later in the season. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 4 at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium at noon Sunday, Oct. 11.

