Nissan extends production downtime to mid-May amid COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nissan announced Thursday they will be further extending production downtime at all of its U.S. manufacturing facilities until mid-May, due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, Nissan announced its manufacturing facilities be closed through the end of April.
In Tennessee, the continued downtime affects workers at Nissan’s Smyrna and Decherd facilities. Those facilities combined have more than 9,000 employees.
Nissan also announced some business-essential work that must be done on-site will continue, with enhanced safety measures. They are monitoring the situation closely and plan to make adjustments as needed.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|25
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|7
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|33
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|13
|Carter
|4
|Cheatham
|19
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|8
|Coffee
|13
|Cumberland
|53
|Davidson
|1,283
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|37
|Dyer
|24
|Fayette
|39
|Fentress
|3
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|24
|Giles
|4
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|28
|Grundy
|24
|Hamblen
|7
|Hamilton
|109
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|26
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|179
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|12
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|18
|Macon
|29
|Madison
|75
|Marion
|27
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|102
|Moore
|1
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|5
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|93
|Roane
|6
|Robertson
|94
|Rutherford
|269
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,421
|Smith
|11
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|43
|Sumner
|478
|Tipton
|53
|Trousdale
|19
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|45
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|321
|Wilson
|155
|Residents of other states/countries
|243
|Pending
|196
|Total Cases – as of (4/15/20)
|6,079
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|31
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|27
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20)
|135
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
