Nissan extends production downtime to mid-May amid COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nissan announced Thursday they will be further extending production downtime at all of its U.S. manufacturing facilities until mid-May, due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Nissan announced its manufacturing facilities be closed through the end of April.

In Tennessee, the continued downtime affects workers at Nissan’s Smyrna and Decherd facilities. Those facilities combined have more than 9,000 employees.

Nissan also announced some business-essential work that must be done on-site will continue, with enhanced safety measures. They are monitoring the situation closely and plan to make adjustments as needed.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 25 Benton 4 Bledsoe 7 Blount 47 Bradley 33 Campbell 12 Cannon 7 Carroll 13 Carter 4 Cheatham 19 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 8 Coffee 13 Cumberland 53 Davidson 1,283 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 37 Dyer 24 Fayette 39 Fentress 3 Franklin 23 Gibson 24 Giles 4 Grainger 4 Greene 28 Grundy 24 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 109 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 26 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 179 Lake 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 18 Macon 29 Madison 75 Marion 27 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 102 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 7 Perry 5 Polk 5 Putnam 93 Roane 6 Robertson 94 Rutherford 269 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,421 Smith 11 Stewart 4 Sullivan 43 Sumner 478 Tipton 53 Trousdale 19 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 45 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 321 Wilson 155 Residents of other states/countries 243 Pending 196 Total Cases – as of (4/15/20) 6,079

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 31 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 27 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20) 135

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE