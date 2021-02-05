NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Irving, Texas. The NFL, which has raised $44 million in donations through its Inspire Change program, announced the additional $206 million commitment Thursday, June 11, 2020, targeting what it calls “systemic racism” and supporting “the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.” (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league’s 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is making the offer to President Joe Biden in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

There are already seven NFL stadiums serving as vaccine sites. They are in Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami, and New England. Goodell says stadiums should be able to get prepared quickly because of previous offers as virus testing centers and election sites.



(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)