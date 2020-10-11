Titans close facility after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans have closed their facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL reps.

Titans Spokesperson Robbie Bohren released the following statement to the media:

“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps. All media scheduled for today will be re-scheduled.”

