NFD: COVID-19 Assessment Centers in Nashville will be closed Labor Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All of Nashville’s COVID-19 community Assessment Centers will be closed on Monday September 7, 2020, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

The COVID-19 hotline will also be closed.

The Assessment Centers will resume operations on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

COVID-19 Metro Community Assessment Centers locations:

  • Nissan Stadium Lot “N”, 1 Titans Way, Nashville Nashville, TN 37213
  • Meharry Medical College, 918 21st Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37217
  • Former Kmart, 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217
