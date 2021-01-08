Next two weeks filled for 75+ COVID-19 vaccinations through Metro Health Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The next two weekends of COVID-19 vaccinations for those 75 and older were already booked up for the Metro Nashville Public Health Department.

Nashville is moving into phase 1a2 of the vaccination process. That includes outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient exposure. It also means those 75 and older can get vaccinated but they have to make an appointment before hand.

These will be conducted over the next four weekends and appointments for the next two weekends have already been filled. That means about 2,400 people have already registered.

MPHD Nursing and Clinical Services Director Laura Varnier said it just made sense to have an appointment process so people wouldn’t have to wait in long lines especially in cold temperatures.

RELATED: Florida seniors spend night in cars waiting in line for COVID-19 vaccine

Varnier said also helps the health department with planning.

“We’re using Pfizer right now and it’s important that we have exact counts of how many vaccines that we need so that we can prepare those doses and make sure that we have all of the supplies that we need so it allows, logistically, just a lot more smooth sailing and for a really cohesive process from start to finish,” Varnier said.

She added that they have procedures in place to help make sure vaccines were not wasted.

“At the end of the day we have a certain number of people on a standby list and we’re working on making sure that we’re able to accommodate all of the vaccine that we have so we contact those people, ask if they can arrive currently in this core clinic within 15-20 minutes, if they can then we’ll hold that dose for them,” said Varnier. “If they can’t then they kind of go to the bottom of the wait list and we move on to the next individual to make sure we can get all the doses used.”

She said the biggest challenge was going to be trying to predict vaccine availability, but they do have enough for the next two weekends and predict they’ll get more shipments over the next couple of weeks.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine in Davidson County can click here to pre-register or call 615-862-7777.