NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 spoke with Middle Tennessee State University President Dr. Sidney McPhee about moving forward amid COVID-19.

McPhee said he hopes they will have the opportunity to start up fall sports, but said it’s dependent on the activity of the virus. However, he did say fans can expect some level of fall sports whether that includes them or not.

