New unemployment claims hit a record low in Tennessee, as job openings are on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New unemployment filings have reached the lowest they’ve been since the COVID-19 pandemic began one year ago.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor, this week the latest new claims total 7,407.

David Parsley, an Economics professor at Vanderbilt University believes more people are ready to go back into the workforce. The reason why? Parsley says a major factory is more vaccines being given out, creating a sense of security for people looking for more permanent positions.

“So, there are certain sectors of the economy that are still booming and of course we know things like Amazon and delivery services, but it’s the other things that will just get going as we get out of this,” explained Parsley.

Another indicator of a growing economy? Job openings are on the rise in Tennessee. Many would say it’s a sign of things looking up for Nashville.

“The vaccinations, cases going down, we definitely think that’s playing into a lot of what we are seeing. I like to look at the parking at the airport, right, As the airport fills up, as flights fill up that tells me people are traveling in and out of Nashville, which we get a lot of business from tourism,” said Mark Waldo, founder of Waldo’s Chicken.

Waldo’s Chicken sits in the middle of Germantown, surrounded by restaurants and retail shops. An industry that has been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

“A great indicator is foot traffic. We are seeing a lot more foot traffic. Maybe it’s the weather or maybe it’s the number of cases being way down, but it’s good for business,” explained Waldo, looking forward to the future, as more people visit the area.

Like Waldo’s more businesses are seeing an uptick in customers, meaning more help is needed. Waldo’s and several other workplaces are hiring, using signs, posting online, and now a new trend is starting to emerge. Family-owned shops are using money as incentives. Fat Boys in Antioch is offering a $250 cash bonus for new employees after they work their first 30 days.

“Employees want to come and go to work, and I think that’s really healthy for business owners and

the economy, and so I hope it’s a great sign of what’s to come here in Nashville,” said Waldo.

On Thursday, the state announced there are currently more than 200,000 job openings across Tennessee.

Waldo says employees are vital, especially as more people feel comfortable going back outdoors.

“A lot of locals, a lot of people going back to their offices, people going back to work, not working remotely, or are working remotely and are coming to sit on our patios and in our dining room,” explained Waldo.