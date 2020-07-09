New symptoms arise as more young adults contract COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the numbers show, the increase in COVID-19 cases is predominantly from people in their 20s and 30s, and with that, doctors are finding a new set of symptoms.

“Around the country, we’re seeing more young people come to medical care and often having to be admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an Infectious Disease professor at Vanderbilt University.

The current spike in cases across the country is reflected in Nashville, largely in younger adults ages 25 to 34 with new symptoms.

“Over the past few days, they’re starting to develop, they’re describing some new symptoms, which sound like anything else right? Soreness of throat, that’s one that’s surprising, that wasn’t a symptom, congestion, headaches,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro Nashville’s Coronavirus Task Force.

While fever was originally the first tell-tale sign of the Novel Coronavirus, now many don’t ever get one.

“The spectrum of symptoms continues to expand and so younger people often do come in now somewhat to our surprise without fever, and this abdominal pain seems to affect them a little bit more,” said Schaffner.

Other symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell, and severe headaches.

Clinics in Nashville tell News 2 their phones are ringing off the hook with younger COVID-19 patients and debilitating migraines, something they haven’t found a medication that works for yet.

“We recognize this virus can do a variety of damage to you, to no symptoms, mild symptoms, a larger collection of symptoms, and obviously it can make you very sick and come into the hospital and disrupt the way many of your organs function,” explained Schaffner.

Vigilance is key. Pay attention to any of these symptoms, self-isolate, and wait a few days before getting tested. Often tests are showing up negative if taken too early.

Doctors suggest getting tested about four days after starting to feel symptoms, that way the virus will show up on the swab.

If you do contract COVID-19, doctors advise staying hydrated and taking Tylenol.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE