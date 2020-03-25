New restrictions at Stones River National Battlefield

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stones River National Battlefield in Rutherford County is modifying its operations, following recommendations from the White House and the CDC.

Starting Wednesday, the visitors center and public restrooms will close. The park’s outdoor areas including the tour road, trails, Stones River National Cemetery, the McFadden Farm Unit, Redoubt Brannan and Fortress Rosecrans will remain open to the public.

