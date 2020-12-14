New report shows COVID-19 impact on Tennessee children and families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth released a new report showing how COVID-19 is impacting children and families across the state.

According to the report, although health care access has improved across the state, economic and mental health concerns persist for families.

More than half of households with children in Tennessee have lost income since March 13. The Hispanic community has been hit even harder, with 69% or households reporting income loss.

The report also found nearly one in four households with children reported being likely or very likely to face eviction or foreclosure within the next two months.

In addition, over half of young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 reported feeling nervous, anxious, or on edge most days and 42% reported feeling down, depressed, or helpless. These were the second-highest percentages in the nation during that time period for both indicators.

“Tennessee’s children have faced remarkable challenges throughout this pandemic. It is our responsibility to ensure they are prioritized and supported throughout our recovery efforts,” said Richard Kennedy, executive director of Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, Tennessee’s member of the KIDS COUNT network.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth said the report shows the need for state and federal support, especially for families with children.

The report was developed and analyzed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. You can find the full report here.