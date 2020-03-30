New protocol in place for Maury County Fire units

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, America has learned new phrases, like ‘social distancing’ and ‘flattening the curve.’

Another important term is ‘PPE’, or ‘personal protective equipment.’

It includes items that are in high demand such as:

Gloves

Masks

Protective suits

Now, some agencies like the Maury County Fire Department are scaling back on the kind of rescues they will go on.

Richard Schatz is District Chief at the Maury County Fire Department.

Schatz said, “We are going to a call, once a day, or every other day, because of the decreased traffic and decrease in medical responses we are going to.”

According to Schatz, Maury County Fire Personnel are still actively responding to fires, wrecks and river rescues.

However, the agency has dramatically cut back on medical calls.

Schatz said, “We have scaled back our medical response assisting EMS. And we only go at their request or for extremely critical patients for cardiac arrests, things like that.”

The agency is scaling back because of the war on COVID-19.

PPE’s like masks, goggles, and Tyvek suits are in high demand. They are worn once, then discarded. They are hard to find right now, and the supply is limited.

Schatz told News 2 his personnel would not go to medical calls that require wearing PPE’s that would then have to be replaced, possibly taking them away from front line health providers.

Schatz said, “EMS has to go on these calls, and they are in the ambulances with these patients along with the nurses and physicians in hospitals. They have a much longer exposure to these people than we do so we want them taken care of first and have as much PPE available to them as possible.”

Schatz told News 2, because of COVID-19, the call volume is about half of what it would be normally.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE