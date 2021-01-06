New project aims to help ‘forgotten’ funeral workers amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of funeral workers across Middle Tennessee are getting a special thank you for the work they’ve put in amid COVID-19.

It’s all part of a new project, celebrating what organizers are calling the unsung heroes of the pandemic.

Now, a coalition of Greater Nashville Community Pastors is partnering with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital to make sure the efforts of funeral home workers don’t go unnoticed.



“There was one group, that in my opinion, has been an unsung hero throughout this entire pandemic, said First Baptist Church Murfreesboro Pastor James McCarroll. “While others were able to remain at safe distances, those who work in the funeral home and crematory industry have born the responsibly of dealing directly with the bodies of those that have been lost and the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the crisis.”

It’s why McCarroll created the project ‘Celebrating our Comforters,’ designed to provide gifts, gift cards, PPE, and prayer to 363 funeral workers in five Middle Tennessee counties.



Funeral personnel in Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson, Wilson, and Sumner Counties will be provided boxes with gift cards, lapel pins, and customized ink pens as a way of saying thank you.

“We’re doing this to bring light and to celebrate these individuals who have been left off of the radar,” Pastor McCarroll said.

The first distribution date will be January the 8. The second will be held on February 8.

If you would like to help these funeral homes financially or in any other way, you can contact Pastor McCarroll at mccarrollassistant@gmail.com or call him at 615-852-6801.