New numbers reveal more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in nursing homes across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tennessee nursing homes across the state.

Since last week, state health officials report 89 new cases in nursing homes along with 17 additional deaths.

Some increases included seven new cases at the Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville. The Life Care Center of Athens saw 10 cases and one new death. The Nashville Community Care and Rehabilitation of Bordeaux saw six new cases and two additional deaths.

Several facilities were also added to the list with positive COIVD-19 cases. Springfield Heights Assisted Living reported 21 cases and two deaths. The Farms at Puryear reported 13 cases.

In total, the state reported 1,075 COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities and 125 deaths up to this point.

The state is in the process of testing all nursing home patients and staff members. That testing is set to be complete by the end of May.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)