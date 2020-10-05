New hours for Nashville COVID-19 assessment centers begin Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s three COVID-19 community assessment centers will open an hour later beginning Monday.

The centers, which are located at Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, will now be operational Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said the change in hours was the result of feedback from clients about the convenience of getting testing and due to the change in time of the sunrise and sunset.

Tests are free at all three of the sites.

