New data shows Antioch is ‘epicenter’ for coronavirus cases in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The highest number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County since the start of the pandemic remains in the Antioch zip code, according to data released Thursday by the Metro Public Health Department.

The data shows 3,711 people living in the 37013 zip code have tested positive for the virus since mid-March.

The 37211 zip code, which encompasses the far southern portion of South Nashville, was second on the list with 2,926 cumulative cases.

According to the data provided by the health department, the lowest number of cumulative cases can be found in the 37243 zip code, a two-block portion of downtown Nashville on Church Street near Sixth Avenue North. There have been ten cases of the coronavirus confirmed in that location.



Patient Zip Code Number of Total Cases 37013 3,711 37211 2,926 Pending/Unknown 1,271 37115 1,232 37207 1,168 37217 1,096 37209 934 37203 802 37076 711 37214 558 37210 553 37206 509 37208 499 37221 495 37072 494 37216 372 37218 372 37138 335 37205 331 37215 325 37212 301 37204 295 37189 99 37027 76 37201 71 37080 63 37220 63 37228 62 37219 43 37213 25 37135 24 37011 17 37029 16 37167 16 37086 13 37122 13 37243 10 Rest of Nashville 616 Total 20,517 (Courtesy: Metro Public Health Department)

