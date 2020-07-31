New data shows Antioch is ‘epicenter’ for coronavirus cases in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The highest number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County since the start of the pandemic remains in the Antioch zip code, according to data released Thursday by the Metro Public Health Department.

The data shows 3,711 people living in the 37013 zip code have tested positive for the virus since mid-March.

The 37211 zip code, which encompasses the far southern portion of South Nashville, was second on the list with 2,926 cumulative cases.

According to the data provided by the health department, the lowest number of cumulative cases can be found in the 37243 zip code, a two-block portion of downtown Nashville on Church Street near Sixth Avenue North. There have been ten cases of the coronavirus confirmed in that location.


COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code

Patient Zip CodeNumber of Total Cases
370133,711
372112,926
Pending/Unknown1,271
371151,232
372071,168
372171,096
37209934
37203802
37076711
37214558
37210553
37206509
37208499
37221495
37072494
37216372
37218372
37138335
37205331
37215325
37212301
37204295
3718999
3702776
3720171
3708063
3722063
3722862
3721943
3721325
3713524
3701117
3702916
3716716
3708613
3712213
3724310
Rest of Nashville616
Total20,517
(Courtesy: Metro Public Health Department)

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

CDC
TN Dept of Health
