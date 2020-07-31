New data shows Antioch is ‘epicenter’ for coronavirus cases in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The highest number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County since the start of the pandemic remains in the Antioch zip code, according to data released Thursday by the Metro Public Health Department.
The data shows 3,711 people living in the 37013 zip code have tested positive for the virus since mid-March.
The 37211 zip code, which encompasses the far southern portion of South Nashville, was second on the list with 2,926 cumulative cases.
According to the data provided by the health department, the lowest number of cumulative cases can be found in the 37243 zip code, a two-block portion of downtown Nashville on Church Street near Sixth Avenue North. There have been ten cases of the coronavirus confirmed in that location.
COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code
|Patient Zip Code
|Number of Total Cases
|37013
|3,711
|37211
|2,926
|Pending/Unknown
|1,271
|37115
|1,232
|37207
|1,168
|37217
|1,096
|37209
|934
|37203
|802
|37076
|711
|37214
|558
|37210
|553
|37206
|509
|37208
|499
|37221
|495
|37072
|494
|37216
|372
|37218
|372
|37138
|335
|37205
|331
|37215
|325
|37212
|301
|37204
|295
|37189
|99
|37027
|76
|37201
|71
|37080
|63
|37220
|63
|37228
|62
|37219
|43
|37213
|25
|37135
|24
|37011
|17
|37029
|16
|37167
|16
|37086
|13
|37122
|13
|37243
|10
|Rest of Nashville
|616
|Total
|20,517
COVID-19 in Tennessee
(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.