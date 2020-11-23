New capacity and hour limits announced for Nashville bars and restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department and Mayor John Cooper’s Advisory Committee on Hospitality has announced changes to the current public health order in regards to bars and restaurants.

As of Monday, November 30 at 12:01 a.m., capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50 percent, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).

In addition, food and beverage establishments will have to hold “last call” for service at 10 p.m. and stop admitting new customers at that time. This is to allow businesses to close by 11 p.m. in a more orderly way.

For more information about the public health order, visit COVID19.nashville.gov.