New bobblehead honors Dr. Fauci

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., JFK, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady: what do all of those names have in common? They’re all bobbleheads at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, and now, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be added to the list.

Phil Sklar, the co-founder of the Bobblehead Hall of Fame, says that, as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and as someone who has continuously helped the nation navigate difficult medical situations, Fauci should have been in the Hall of Fame already. Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Sklar figured there was no time like the present to honor Dr. Fauci.

“He’s probably one of the more recognized people in america,” Sklar told News 2. “He’s doing heroes work, and he’s saved who knows how many lives by starting social distancing”

Along with honoring Dr. Fauci, the bobbleheads will also become a way for the. $5 from every bobblehead sold will go toward the American Hospital Association’s 100-Million Mask Challenge. The bobbleheads will be sold at the Hall of Fame’s online store. They’re available for pre-order now, and are $25 each. Sklar says that he expects them to ship in July.

