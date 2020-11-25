New bar in Wedgewood-Houston set to open despite new restrictions set on restaurants and bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, new restrictions have business owners on-edge and worried how they will stay afloat.

Starting Monday, November 30 at 12:01 a.m., capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50 percent, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).

In addition, food and beverage establishments will have to hold “last call” for service at 10 p.m. and stop admitting new customers at that time.

It’s a “here we go again” feeling for Jamie White, the co-owner of the popular East Nashville bar, Pearl Diver.

“I think all of us were worried it was going to be a shutdown— in a weird way [we’re] relieved,” said White.

Even more so though White is nervous, because as more cities move closer to new lockdowns, White is moving on to a new chapter. He’s opening up a new bar ‘Lucky’s Three Star’ at 1401 4th Avenue South in the Wedgewood-Houston area.

Some of you may know the bar as Tin Dog Tavern, where Jason Aldean filmed the music video for his song ‘Any Ol’ Barstool.’

“We need the money,” said White, adding that the new spot is opening no matter what.

News 2 asked White why he would even try opening up a new place during the pandemic. He said he signed the lease on the building prior to COVID-19 and he has stalled long enough.

“You put so much money into something, and the profits at the other spot aren’t available at this point,” said White talking about his losses at Pearl Diver, which he said are nearing $750,000.

White now hopes ‘Lucky’s Three Star’ will help bring in some added income while helping his current employees at Pearl Diver pick up more shifts at a new bar.

As for Mayor Cooper’s most recent public health order, we’re told it will be in effect temporarily, but we were not given a specific date.