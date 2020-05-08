New bar in Printer’s Alley puts focus on food as restrictions in Nashville ease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Located in Historic Printer’s Alley, “The Whiskey Shot” was set to open weeks ago, but because of COVID-19 that didn’t go as planned.

“It is really tough opening with this,” said owner Adam Levine, “leading up to the opening weekend we realized we just couldn’t open because the city was literally closing down that weekend.”

Since that time, Levine and his partner have been waiting for some good news, while also planning to open with certain restrictions.

“We are going to disinfect and sanitize every night and we are going to clean every morning before we open,” said Levine.

On Wednesday, that good news came as Mayor John Cooper announced that some restaurants and businesses would be able to open with 50% capacity.

For the time being “The Whiskey Shot” will put a focus on their food menu.

“Everything we have to offer, we feel like it’s all great on the menu, where you can come out and eat dinner,” said General Manager John Henry Fisher.

While they are focused on putting out great meals, for now, they say when everything gets back to normal they will be ready for everyone to enjoy the newest addition to Printers Alley.

“You can’t get whiskey and guns in any other place,” said Fisher. “The whiskey is real, the guns are not.”

For more information you can visit their website here.

