1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

New Apple update helps people know if they have coronavirus symptoms

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Apple announced an update to their phones to help users identify coronavirus symptoms, according to CNBC.

They said users can ask Siri, ‘Hey do I have coronavirus’, the voice assistant will provide users with a step-by-step questionnaire.

The current symptoms of the virus are dry cough, fever or shortness of breath. If the person isn’t experiencing extreme symptoms then Siri advises them to stay home and avoid contact with people according to Apple.

The company said the answers are from the U.S. Public Health Service, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The services are intended for U.S users, but it’s unclear if it will expand internationally according to an Apple spokesperson.

To properly clean your phone, visit Apple for help.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell2
Cheatham2
Cocke1
Cumberland2
Davidson140*
Dickson3
Dyer2
Fayette1
Greene1
Hamblen2
Hamilton7
Jefferson1
Knox4
Maury1
Monroe3
Montgomery3
Putnam5
Roane1
Robertson2
Rutherford5
Scott2
Sevier2
Shelby40
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton2
Washington2
Williamson47
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries59
Unknown10
Total Casesas of (3/21/20)371

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories