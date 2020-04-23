Nearly half of Kentucky’s COVID-19 deaths come from nursing homes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released several new numbers Thursday, some of which show nearly half of Kentucky’s deaths coming from nursing homes.

Overall, Kentucky has seen 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the last day and six additional deaths.

In total, the state has seen 191 deaths, with 86 from nursing homes.

But some encouraging news for the state as more than 1,300 people have recovered.

All along, Governor Beshear says he’s wanted to see 14 consecutive days of decreasing COVID-19 numbers before he starts to reopen the state.