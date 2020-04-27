Nearly 90 inmates at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center COVID-19 positive

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — CoreCivic, owner of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, confirm that 88 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus out of 233 inmates tested.

CoreCivic says the test was conducted on Tuesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 23 in partnership with TDOC. Of the 233 inmates tested, 143 tested negative and 2 tests are still pending.

“All of the inmates were asymptomatic at the time of testing. The facility is currently conducting contact tracing for all staff and inmates,” said a CoreCivic spokesperson in a statement.

For more information on inmate testing in Tennessee, click here.

