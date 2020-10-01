Nearly 10K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 861,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Sept. 26 was 9,802, a decrease of about 1,500 from the previous week, when 11,313 new claims were filed. This was the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 138,727 for the week ending Sept. 26, which is down by about 14,000 from the previous week.

