Nashville’s spike in COVID-19 cases affecting people under 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department officials report Nashville’s spike in COVID-19 cases is largely affecting people under 30.

Health officials are pleading with young adults to keep taking the coronavirus seriously.

Other states in the Southeast reflect similar case data as economies begin to reopen.

Dr. James Hildreth said the virus spreads when people let their guard down. You are most likely to catch COVID-19 while with family, friend and colleagues you are comfortable with.

Though gatherings of 25 people are allowed in Phase Three, Dr. Hildreth wants everyone to keep practicing social distancing while in public and with loved ones.

“Yet based on what is happening all around us in the country including here in Nashville, large numbers of us, especially young adults do not take the threat of the virus seriously. This has been rationalized in a number of ways one of those is by observing older people are the ones who get sick and die not younger people. I want you to remember that 2-year-olds have been infected and died from COVID-19 and individuals over 100 years old, have gotten infected and recovered,” explained Dr. Hildreth.

Currently, 19% of Nashville’s hospital beds are available and 22% of ICU beds remain open.

As restrictions loosen in Phase Three, the COVID-19 task force said there is no indication the virus is spreading at businesses like restaurants and stores.

Ninety-nine percent of Nashville businesses have not received a single public health complaint.

Dr. Hildreth said there are number of industries being hit hardest by the virus.

“Reviewing the data from our disease investigators, we found that greater than 80% of infections with COVID-19 have come from a household contact. The three jobs related to higher spread include construction, food production and health care, which has not changed since we began the reopen,” said Dr. Hildreth.

Health leaders urge everyone to wear a mask, saying it is the most important thing you can do to stop the spread of COVID-19.

