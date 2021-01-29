Nashville’s Music City Center transformed into COVID-19 vaccination site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many events and concerts are still on hold, so the Music City Center is taking on a new audience.

Beginning Saturday morning, the Music City Center will be transformed into a mass vaccination site for COVID-19 vaccines.

While the venue can fit hundreds more people, vaccines will only be issued to those who have appointments, as we still only have so many vaccines.

The Metro Nashville Public Health Department says they noticed early on that the small clinic they opened in East Nashville just before Christmas was not big enough. They could get 300 to 400 people in a day, but now that they have those people coming back for a second dose in addition to first dose appointments, they needed something much more efficient.

Twelve tables set up in a section of the Music City Center for vaccine distribution.

They’ve completely transformed the Music City Center into a socially-distanced, staged process.

It starts with marked lines around the exhibit room, into registration lines, information and paperwork chairs, the vaccine tables and then discharge.

“We’re just starting to come up on second doses for a lot of our larger groups. By moving here, we’ve got plenty of space for social distancing coming in, while we’re recovering and we think that we’ll be able to do up to 1,000 first doses here and up to 1,000 second doses here a day, once we receive enough vaccine for that,” said Metro Nashville Health Department Interim Medical Director Gill Wright.

The center opens January 30th for those 75 and older with an appointment already booked. The health department said appointments are booked into February, but they are taking people 75 and older on the waiting list.

Monday through Friday, the center will be open for phase 1-A-2 appointments for healthcare and funeral home employees, which are also by appointment.

Parking will be free for those with appointments and will be in parking structure 2. They will have golf carts and wheelchairs to help anyone who needs assistance. Volunteers from Hands on Nashville will be there to assist.

Volunteers, health department staff and nurses, emergency management and volunteers will run the clinic daily.

Registration lines at the Music City Center vaccination site

The entrance to the center will be on the Korean Veteran’s Blvd. side and the exit will be on the Demonbreun Street side.

Appointments are separate from the standby list.

Anyone can sign up for the standby list on a daily basis. If a case of vaccines is opened and there were people who did not show up for their appointments, there could be a few vaccines left (max 4) to distribute to those on the standby list.

To get on the waiting list, click here.

To get on the standby list, email COVID19VaccineStandby@Nashville.gov with your name and phone number.