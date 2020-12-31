Nashville’s mayor issues warning ahead of New Year’s celebrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All COVID-19 public health orders will be enforced in Nashville for gatherings on New Year’s Eve, the city’s mayor said Thursday morning.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mayor John Cooper said the Metro Public Health Department “will be enforcing Executive Orders regarding occupancy limits and address other violations” of the orders.

.@NashvilleHealth will be enforcing Executive Orders regarding occupancy limits and address other violations of #COVID19 Executive Orders. Remember the Rule of 8 if gathering for New Year's Eve. I encourage everyone to celebrate safely, at home! — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 31, 2020

Cooper said there will be enforcement of the “Rule of 8,” which restricts all public and private gatherings to groups of eight people. The order has been in effect since Monday, Nov. 23.

“I encourage everyone to celebrate safely, at home!” the mayor’s post concluded.

A mask mandate is among the orders still in effect in Nashville and Davidson County.